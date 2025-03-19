Coyote Vs Acme Rises From The Grave As Warner Bros. Seeks Buyer For Shelved Looney Tunes Movie

One of the biggest Hollywood tragedies of the past decade is the tendency by studios — mostly David Zaslav's regime at Warner Bros. — to disregard art and throw it in the garbage as a misguided tax write-off. It's insulting to the art form, to say the last, and a kick in the groin to the hundreds of people who put their time and effort to make movies like "Batgirl," "Scoob! Holiday Haunt," and of course, "Coyote vs. ACME."

The film would have marked the fourth live-action/animation hybrid movie starring Looney Tunes characters, until David Zaslav decided to become public enemy #1 and spit in the face of cinema by shelving the completed picture. "Coyote vs. ACME" centers on the titular Wile E. Coyote, who finally has enough of his myriad ACME products backfiring and decides to sue the company. The film stars Will Forte as Wile E. Coyote's lawyer and John Cena as the lawyer for the ACME Corporation.

The loss of any Looney Tunes movie is a tragedy. These are some of Warner Bros.' oldest and most iconic characters, and some of the most important characters in the history of cinema. The fact that Warner Bros. not only shelved the movie, but then decided to make it impossible for any other studio to buy it, is just vile.

But thankfully, there seems to be some hope left in the story of Wile E. Coyote. According to Deadline, Ketchup Entertainment is now in negotiations with Warner Bros. to acquire all rights to "Coyote vs. ACME." Granted, the deal is not finalized, and there's a chance Zaslav still pulls a Zaslav, but this is promising nonetheless.