The Best Animated Movies Of 2024 So Far

For the past two decades, DC Comics has been the champion of superhero animation, putting out at least one animated movie starring their characters every year or so; I'll admit this steady pace played a big role in building and sustaining my passion for DC as a teenager in the 2010s. None of the DTV DC animated movies are as formally inventive as Marvel's "Spider-Verse" films, but there have been some real classics; I'm a die-hard for 2010's "Batman: Under the Red Hood."

Now, these movies converge in the crossover to end all crossovers: "Crisis on Infinite Earths," named for the 1986 comic crossover (by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez) that reset the DC Universe. It uses the thick-lined animation style introduced in "Superman: Man of Tomorrow" but alludes to even earlier DC movies (the late Kevin Conroy will even be back as Batman in "Part Three"). Thanks to perpetual mismanagement, we haven't gotten a cinematic DC Universe that embodies the fun of different corners of a comic universe converging; last year's "The Flash" tried and then fell face down. The animated DC movies stepped in to pick up the slack and are more than up for it. "Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Two" releases on April 23, 2024, and then "Part Three" comes later this year. (Devin Meenan)

Director: Jeff Wamester

Cast: Matt Bomer, Ashleigh LaThrop, Jensen Ackles, Darren Criss, Stana Katic, Nolan North, Liam McIntyre, Matt Lanter, Jimmi Simpson, Zachary Quinto, Meg Donnelly, Jonathan Adams.

Rating: PG-13.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%