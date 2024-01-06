Netflix's Pokemon Concierge Shows A Very Different Side Of The Beloved Franchise
"Pokémon" is the highest-grossing multimedia franchise ever. It is bigger than Star Wars, Marvel, or even Barbie. But no matter how much "Pokémon has tried to evolve with the years, through movies, games, TV shows, and merchandise, it tends to be kind of repetitive.
Ever since the first games, "Pokémon Red & Green" came out, the stories have followed a formula all about collecting the creatures known as Pokémon and making them fight in an endless loop. Only recently did we actually see Ash finally win the ultimate prize. Sure, we've seen spin-offs try different things, like the photo-taking game "Pokémon Snap," but those always felt like small, unconnected afterthoughts rather than part of the main world of "Pokémon."
Enter "Pokémon Concierge," the latest Pokémon series by Dwarf Studios and Netflix. This stop-motion anime is not only one of the best shows of 2023, and one of the biggest vibes shows in years, but also a big breath of fresh air for the beloved franchise that shows a different (and more relaxing) side of the "Pokémon" world. The show follows Haru, a hugely anxious workaholic who recently lost her boyfriend, her project at work, and all her confidence. Her big break comes after Haru decides to take a part-time job at the Pokémon Resort, a place where both trainers and Pokémon stay for some rest and relaxation in-between battles.
Not only is this a wonderful and heart-warming show, but it is the biggest piece of Psyduck propaganda yet, to the point where you might find yourself saying, "Pika-who?" Most importantly, however, "Pokémon Concierge" offers a different look at the world of "Pokémon" — one where the little critters don't just fight, but are an intrinsic part of the human world.
A larger world of Pokémon
In every season of the "Pokémon" anime, and in every one of the dozens of movies, we see cities and towns filled with Pokémon, but most are either wild Pokémon running around or companions to trainers, sticking close to them as pets. This is one reason many a '90s kid liked "Digimon" instead, since that show (thanks to the Digimon having the ability to speak) made it a point to show that the Digimon were partners and friends rather than just cute pets that can fight.
"Pokémon Concierge" is different. From the moment we first arrive at the resort, we see Pokémon relaxing with their trainers or alone as guests, sure, but also working in the resort as staff together with the humans (there is no mention of their workers' rights, though). A Bulbasaur gives Haru a flower necklace. A trio of Panpour, Pansage, and Pansear are fitness instructors and yoga teachers together with a human co-worker, and they also do massages. A Dragonite transports guests across the resort, and they feel like essential parts of the ecosystem of the resort, and the larger "Pokémon" world.
It brings to mind the first season of "The Legend of Korra" and the way that show expanded the world of "Avatar: The Last Airbender" by showing how bending would integrate with society and industry. Firebenders who could also generate lightning worked in power plants. Metalbenders became artists, and architects. Not one aspect of daily life is unaffected by bending, just like not one aspect of life is unaffected by Pokémon in "Pokémon Concierge."
More than just pets
Indeed, "Pokémon Concierge" is not just a great little show, but an excellent piece of worldbuilding for the franchise at large. By making the Pokémon just as big a part of the inner workings of the resort as the humans, the anime shows how society would change if animals had skills and abilities that could help our daily life, and they could communicate with us (even if the only Pokémon ever say is their own name).
It's easy to think of Pokémon as just the animals of that franchise, but they are more than that. Pokémon are intelligent, they are smart, they refuse classification, and they are even gods. They wouldn't just function in their world as animals do in ours, but play a more essential role in civilization, as "Pokémon Concierge" shows.
The closest a major "Pokémon" title has come to this before was the "Detective Pikachu" movie. In that film, we see how humans and Pokémon live together in harmony in Ryme City. Some Pokémon are partners to humans, sure, but we also see a Machamp directing traffic while a Snorlax blocks the street, a Jigglypuff singing at a karaoke bar, a Squirtle firefighter team, a Ludicolo bartender, Growlith police dogs, and so much more.
This isn't to say that we never saw Pokémon work with humans before. After all, there was already a Squirtle firefighter team in the anime, and a Chansey working as a nurse at every Pokémon Center. The difference is that "Pokémon Concierge" shows its critters working independently of humans. They are not assistants, they are full co-workers and guests at the resort.