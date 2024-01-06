Netflix's Pokemon Concierge Shows A Very Different Side Of The Beloved Franchise

"Pokémon" is the highest-grossing multimedia franchise ever. It is bigger than Star Wars, Marvel, or even Barbie. But no matter how much "Pokémon has tried to evolve with the years, through movies, games, TV shows, and merchandise, it tends to be kind of repetitive.

Ever since the first games, "Pokémon Red & Green" came out, the stories have followed a formula all about collecting the creatures known as Pokémon and making them fight in an endless loop. Only recently did we actually see Ash finally win the ultimate prize. Sure, we've seen spin-offs try different things, like the photo-taking game "Pokémon Snap," but those always felt like small, unconnected afterthoughts rather than part of the main world of "Pokémon."

Enter "Pokémon Concierge," the latest Pokémon series by Dwarf Studios and Netflix. This stop-motion anime is not only one of the best shows of 2023, and one of the biggest vibes shows in years, but also a big breath of fresh air for the beloved franchise that shows a different (and more relaxing) side of the "Pokémon" world. The show follows Haru, a hugely anxious workaholic who recently lost her boyfriend, her project at work, and all her confidence. Her big break comes after Haru decides to take a part-time job at the Pokémon Resort, a place where both trainers and Pokémon stay for some rest and relaxation in-between battles.

Not only is this a wonderful and heart-warming show, but it is the biggest piece of Psyduck propaganda yet, to the point where you might find yourself saying, "Pika-who?" Most importantly, however, "Pokémon Concierge" offers a different look at the world of "Pokémon" — one where the little critters don't just fight, but are an intrinsic part of the human world.