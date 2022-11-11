Congratulations! Ash Ketchum Has Finally Become The World's Greatest Pokémon Trainer

He's been 10 years old for 25 years, but Ash Ketchum is finally the very best, like no one ever was. After 25 years of heartbreak after heartbreak, the latest episode of "Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series" that aired in Japan today, titled "The Finals IV: Partner," finally showed Ash emerge victorious in the Masters Eight Tournament of the Pokémon World Coronation Series.

Anime is full of underdog stories, whether in sports shows like "Hajime no Ippo" where the thrill is watching a newcomer rise to the top, or in action shows where we follow a young boy hone his skills, gain huge power, and take on the world despite insurmountable odds. When it comes to "Pokémon," however, the 25-year-old franchise has not followed traditional underdog tropes. Instead, the anime has properly prepared kids for the disappointments of the real world. The show teaches that no matter how much you train or how much you want to succeed, you may not win the first time, or the second, or the third, or even the fifth, but if you persevere you may eventually accomplish your goals — even if it takes decades. This is the anime phenomenon that dared show its protagonist lose the big Kanto League tournament in the first season, only to subvert the "Rocky II" expectation of a comeback victory by only having Ash advance one more elimination round in the season 2 Johto League tournament before losing again.

Granted, Ash had already seen a victory. After two decades, the young trainer finally won the Pokémon League in the Alola region, his first such victory in the history of the show, during 2019's "Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon." But now, after defeating Leon in the World Coronation Series, Ash has finally become a true Pokémon Master.