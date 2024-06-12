Inside Out 2 Review: Pixar's Sequel Isn't As Good As The Original, But It Will Still Make You Emotional

Like the first "Inside Out," "Inside Out 2" is a visual feast, full of clever little asides that make you chuckle — at one point, a sar-chasm opens up inside Riley's mind, leading to sarcastic remarks, and a scene where the inner workers of Riley's thoughts are sketching out a plethora of terrible scenarios that could potentially happen to her is a smart way to showcase how anxious thoughts can keep you up at night.

The animation is stellar, the voice work is exemplary, and the narrative moves along at almost breakneck speed. Still, this is a sequel, and there's a "been there, done that" sense to the proceedings. The writers and director Kelsey Mann deserve credit for not simply recycling the events of the first movie with a fresh coat of paint, but some of the magic is gone. What seemed so unique and innovative about the first "Inside Out" feels somewhat routine in "Inside Out 2." The wonder just isn't quite as wonderful.

And yet, "Inside Out 2" knows exactly the right emotional buttons to push. I suppose if you wanted to be dismissive about the whole thing you could call the movie manipulative, and that's probably accurate. But gosh, I'd be lying if I said "Inside Out 2" didn't knock me for an emotional loop. I suffer from anxiety and depression, and have for most of my life, and to see these emotions depicted in such a unique, unflinching way in a movie aimed at children is frequently staggering.

At one point, Joy states, her voice quivering: "I don't know how to stop Anxiety," and just hearing that spoken aloud in an honest, straightforward way made my breath catch in my throat. I can't help but imagine that this would all have felt rather profound if I had seen a movie like this when I was younger and first becoming fully aware of my mental and emotional issues. So perhaps that makes "Inside Out 2" just a little extra powerful — the prospect of speaking to younger viewers who can't quite articulate why they feel they way they feel. And that's something special and worth celebrating. "Inside Out 2" may not reach the emotional highs of the first film, but don't be surprised when it reduces you into a sobbing mess at the end.

/Film Rating: 7 out of 10

"Inside Out 2" opens in theaters on June 14, 2024.