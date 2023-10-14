Inside Out 2 - Release Date, Cast, Director And More Info

"What if [X] had emotions?" It's a template Pixar used to massive success with "Toy Story" and has returned to time and time again ever since. It was probably inevitable then that the studio would make a film with the premise, "What if emotions had emotions?" The result was 2015's "Inside Out," and you know what? It's pretty damn great, too.

Pixar's animated hit examines the inner workings of the mind of Riley, an 11-year-old hockey-loving girl whose world is completely upended after her family moves across the U.S. from Minnesota to San Francisco. However, we as viewers get to experience this not just through Riley's eyes but through those of the personified emotions guiding her brain (Joy, Sadness, Fear, Disgust, and Anger). For a film with such a heady setup, "Inside Out" is as crowd-pleasing as they come, combining rib-cracking laughs and tear-jerking drama (friggin' Bing Bong, amirite?) with dazzlingly colorful visuals of Riley's inner landscape (like personality traits that manifest as floating islands with themes such as "Goofball").

The movie ends with Riley turning 12 and a tease of what's to come, from her newfound sense of personal fashion to her boy band phase. With "Inside Out 2" now on its way to becoming a reality, does that mean we'll finally get to visit "Tragic Vampire Romance Island"? Here's what we know about the sequel so far.