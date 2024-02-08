Riley's Hockey Game Is Interrupted By A New Emotion In Pixar's Latest Inside Out 2 Teaser

Is anyone else hearing things or are those just the voices in my head? For once, this isn't a sign of serious psychological problems, but simply another tease for one of Pixar Studios' most highly-anticipated sequels yet. I can still remember that rainy Saturday during the summer of 2015 while I was babysitting my little cousins and figured I'd surprise them with an impromptu trip to the theaters to see "Inside Out." Unfortunately, it turned out that everybody had the same idea, and all the showings were already sold out ... so we ended up settling for "Minions" instead. But don't worry, this story has a happy ending since we eventually got around to seeing the brilliant emotional rollercoaster and all agreed that it was better than "Minions" inadvertently confirming some discomfiting connections to Adolf Hitler. (Okay, not really, but that meme was funny.)

In any case, we're finally getting a follow-up to one of Pixar's best original movies nearly 10 years later and everybody's crossing their fingers that the celebrated animation studio can pull off the same trick twice. Our usual gang of Emotions are back and as frazzled as ever, but this time around they're about to meet an Emotion that could be even more of a wild card than they already are: Anxiety. I'm still not sure the implication fully checks out that a pre-teen Riley in the midst of family upheaval wouldn't have already been suffering from severe anxiety in the first film and is only experiencing it for the first time as a teenager in this sequel, but that's why we probably shouldn't think too hard about it.

In any case, Pixar just dropped a new spot for "Inside Out 2" and you can check it out above!