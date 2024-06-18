A Legendary VFX Company Is Making Great Animated Movies Again – And Transformers One Is Just The Start [Annecy]

The hierarchy of power in the animation universe is about to change. With Disney being all but creatively bankrupt, Illumination making bank but through mediocre movies like "Despicable Me 4," and DreamWorks primarily focusing on sequels and franchises, the time is ripe for a new player to come in and shake things up the way Don Bluth Productions did in the '80s. Well, it seems that new player has arrived, and they've been here for decades: Industrial Light & Magic, better known as ILM.

In case you need a refresher, ILM is the legendary special effects company founded by George Lucas to make "Star Wars." In the '80s and 90s, ILM revolutionized cinema, delivering some of the biggest moments of pure movie magic in cinema history by creating the dinosaurs in "Jurassic Park," all the special effects in "Star Wars," the T-1000 Terminator, the Transformers in the first Michael Bay movie, and much more.

But ILM not only worked on practical effects and revolutionizing digital computer graphics. It has also done spectacular work in animation, starting with early computer animation that resulted in the Graphics Group at ILM becoming Pixar Animation Studios, and even producing the studio's first fully animated feature film with Gore Verbinski "Rango." That film went on to win the Best Animated Feature oscar and proved that ILM could be as revolutionary in animation as it is in live-action. Its next effort was 2015's "Strange Magic," the last movie George Lucas was directly involved in before his retirement. That was nearly a decade ago. This year, however, ILM is back with not one but two animated movies highlighting its abilities and promising a bright future for animation.