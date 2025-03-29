Warner Bros. Head David Zaslav Can Only Blame Himself For The Studio's Latest Bomb

Three months into 2025, it's fair to say that the movie business is in a bad, bad way. As of last week, films have only generated $1.34 billion, which is a 7% drop from this time last year. This poor start has been compounded by a string of big-budget flops and dire underperformers like Bong Joon Ho's "Parasite" follow-up "Mickey 17," Marvel Studios' "Captain America: Brave New World," and Disney's live-action remake of "Snow White." The failure of Director Bong's film is especially troubling given that it was essentially an original as far as moviegoers were concerned (the novel it was based on was not widely read), which brought out the anti-art contingent of the industry who'd rather imagine themselves as a savvy studio chief instead of a risk-taking auteur. Though "Mickey 17" was not as rapturously received as "Parasite," even its detractors had to admit that it was shot through with inventive visuals and wild tonal shifts that you rarely see (intentionally) in a studio movie.

This lull is an overall Hollywood problem, but the studio most closely under a microscope right now is Warner Bros. Founded in 1923, WB has long been the Cadillac of the industry. The studio boasts a stunningly deep and prestigious library of classic films and was home to the most bankable filmmaker working today in Christopher Nolan, until the previous regime ticked him off by botching the release of his 2020 film "Tenet." After Nolan made "Oppenheimer" at Universal, there was a sense that WB had lost its way, and this perception has solidified into something approaching fact since executive David Zaslav merged his reality show trash factory, Discovery, with the venerable studio.

Clumsily rechristened Warner Bros Discovery in 2022, Zaslav's three-year run has been marred by own-goal controversies. There was his scrapping of completed films like "Batgirl" and "Coyote vs. Acme" to save money (an unprecedented severing of the studio-filmmaker covenant that badly damaged the studio's reputation), his gutting of Turner Classic Movies (a channel he claimed he watched religiously), and his antagonistic posturing during the concurrent WGA/SAG-AFTRA strikes (which earned him cascading boos during a Boston University commencement address). Zaslav sought to insulate himself from criticism (and maybe make some good movies in the process) by bringing on the respected production exec duo of Michael DeLuca and Pamela Abdy. This appears to have backfired.

While the ultimate blame for what's gone wrong at WB may be up for debate, what cannot be argued is that the studio's most recent bomb, "The Alto Knights," is wholly on Zaslav. So why is Variety trying to frame it as a DeLuca-Abdy misstep?