Leonardo DiCaprio Stumbles Through A Revolution In One Battle After Another Trailer

It was only a matter of time before one of the finest actors of an entire generation joined forces with one of the most talented and acclaimed filmmakers currently working. "One Battle After Another," a movie that's been shrouded in secrecy ever since we first found out that it would be happening, marks the first collaboration between Paul Thomas Anderson and Leonardo DiCaprio. Until recently, Warner Bros. had been keeping everything about it under wraps, from the cast to the plot to the very title itself. To add insult to injury, Variety recently reported that the release date had been pushed back from August of 2025 to late September ... though that at least sets up another glitzy awards run for a director and star who are certainly no stranger to accolades.

Advertisement

Today brings us the first official trailer for "One Battle After Another" and, folks, we couldn't be more excited. DiCaprio may be the main draw as far as most headlines are concerned, but the film also features an ensemble cast that includes Sean Penn, Regina Hall, "Licorice Pizza" star Alana Haim, Wood Harris, Teyana Taylor, and many, many more. As for the actual story, the film is rumored to be a modern retelling of author Thomas Pynchon's 1990 novel "Vineland," (according to The Film Stage), which is set in California during the immediate aftermath of President Ronald Reagan's 1984 reelection and recounts the moments in US society decades prior that led to such political unrest.

It's one thing to hear all that, of course, and quite another to actually watch it for yourselves. The guessing games are finally over and another Paul Thomas Anderson production is set to become a reality. Check out the new trailer for the aptly-titled "One Battle After Another" above!

Advertisement