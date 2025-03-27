Leonardo DiCaprio Stumbles Through A Revolution In One Battle After Another Trailer
It was only a matter of time before one of the finest actors of an entire generation joined forces with one of the most talented and acclaimed filmmakers currently working. "One Battle After Another," a movie that's been shrouded in secrecy ever since we first found out that it would be happening, marks the first collaboration between Paul Thomas Anderson and Leonardo DiCaprio. Until recently, Warner Bros. had been keeping everything about it under wraps, from the cast to the plot to the very title itself. To add insult to injury, Variety recently reported that the release date had been pushed back from August of 2025 to late September ... though that at least sets up another glitzy awards run for a director and star who are certainly no stranger to accolades.
Today brings us the first official trailer for "One Battle After Another" and, folks, we couldn't be more excited. DiCaprio may be the main draw as far as most headlines are concerned, but the film also features an ensemble cast that includes Sean Penn, Regina Hall, "Licorice Pizza" star Alana Haim, Wood Harris, Teyana Taylor, and many, many more. As for the actual story, the film is rumored to be a modern retelling of author Thomas Pynchon's 1990 novel "Vineland," (according to The Film Stage), which is set in California during the immediate aftermath of President Ronald Reagan's 1984 reelection and recounts the moments in US society decades prior that led to such political unrest.
It's one thing to hear all that, of course, and quite another to actually watch it for yourselves. The guessing games are finally over and another Paul Thomas Anderson production is set to become a reality. Check out the new trailer for the aptly-titled "One Battle After Another" above!
One Battle After Another Looks Like Paul Thomas Anderson As We've Rarely Seen Him Before
Viva la revolución! I would never presume to know what anyone was expecting out of Paul Thomas Anderson with his latest movie, but it's safe to say that this was probably not at the top of anyone's list. What "this" is appears to be his most action-packed, conspiracy-minded, and utterly thrilling (and laugh-out-loud hilarious) effort to date. It's an extremely fun possibility to consider from the brilliant auteur behind modern classics such as "Punch-Drunk Love," "There Will Be Blood," and "Phantom Thread." But it also feels entirely on-brand, considering the deceptively entertaining and comedic streak that he's always managed to inject into his movies — oftentimes in surprising ways.
That all leads to "One Battle After Another," with the first full-length trailer finally giving us a look at what we can all anticipate from his new creative partnership with Leonardo DiCaprio. He stars as Ben Ferguson, a civil rights activist and self-proclaimed member of "the French '75" who finds himself mixed up with the most unsavory crowd imaginable: white supremacists. He's clearly come into direct conflict with the menacing villain Steve Lockjaw (Sean Penn), who has his own reasons to pursue what appears to be the most extreme of romantic entanglements. Regina Hall's character appears to be the third point of this triangle between the two men, and it's leading to nothing but fireworks. Yeah, we can't wait for this one.
"One Battle After Another" will come to theaters on September 26, 2025.