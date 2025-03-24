Robert De Niro's New Crime Movie Just Flopped At The Box Office

So, what went wrong here? Well, for starters, in the current climate, it's tough to get audiences out for a non-franchise movie no matter what the case. But the movies that tend to break through and do meaningful business are either A) made for such a low budget that the bar for success is lowered greatly, or B) become such a critical and audience favorite that word of mouth carries the weight. Neither of those things happened here.

De Niro and Levinson's team-up has largely been panned by critics, with audiences mostly shrugging it off as well. /Film's Chris Evangelista gave "The Alto Knights" a 5 out of 10 review, calling it "a mob movie that makes mob life look absolutely boring." Reviews like that aren't exactly going to help get prospective ticket buyers off the couch. This is, at best, going to be a "wait and stream" movie for the vast majority of people.

This unimpressive opening adds to what is shaping up to be a rough year for Warner Bros. at the box office in 2025. The studio has already shouldered the disappointment of "Mickey 17," which is expected to lose as much as $80 million. That film had a $118 million budget and has only made $100 million worldwide so far after three weekends of release. And overall, ticket sales are slumping this year compared to this same point in 2024, with totals trailing well behind 2023. Things are currently headed in the wrong direction, and misfires like this certainly don't help. Here's hoping for a very robust summer.

I spoke about the film's box office performance (and that of several other new films) on today's episode of the /Film Daily podcast, which you can listen to below:

"The Alto Knights" is in theaters now.