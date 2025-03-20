How Much Money Mickey 17 Will Lose At The Box Office

Sad to say, but "Mickey 17" is going to lose a boatload of cash for Warner Bros. The latest from Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho (of "Parasite" fame) had long been delayed and finally hit theaters earlier this month. Unfortunately, the results at the box office were not what anyone had hoped for. Now, WB is about to take a serious loss on the film during its theatrical run. In fact, the losses are steep enough that making up the revenue on VOD and streaming down the line is going to be a serious challenge.

According to Variety, "Mickey 17" is now projected to lose between $75 and $80 million during its theatrical run. It carries a sizable $118 million price tag, which is an awful lot for a non-franchise film these days. "Mickey 17" flopped in its debut, pulling in just $19 million domestically earlier this month. That, unfortunately, set the tone for the remainder of the movie's box office performance. Even overseas markets have only been so helpful, with the movie having earned just over $92 million globally (including nearly $36 million from North America).

Variety's report notes that a source disputed these potential losses, but those numbers seem right in line with the math, if not a little generous. The break-even point at the box office for the film was pegged at around $300 million worldwide. But even that seems generous, given that Warner Bros. reportedly spent around $80 million on marketing (with theaters generally keeping around half of the money from box office sales). The movie is now expected to finish its theatrical run with less than $150 million worldwide. To put it lightly, this is not what any studio wants from a big-budget release, but it's especially one that WB can ill-afford right now.