The Alto Knights Review: Robert De Niro Goes To War With Robert De Niro In This Muted Mob Drama

In 1995, Michael Mann's "Heat" gave cinephiles a face-off for the ages: at long last, legendary actors Robert De Niro and Al Pacino would share the screen in an epic crime thriller. Now, in 2025, we have a new crime thriller that has Robert De Niro coming face-to-face with ... Robert De Niro. This isn't such a bad idea: despite a string of questionable roles in the latter half of his long, acclaimed career, De Niro remains one of our finest actors, and he's turned in some recent performances — specifically his work in two Martin Scorsese movies, "The Irishman" and "Killers of the Flower Moon" — that prove he's still got it.

With Barry Levinson's "The Alto Knights," De Niro pulls double duty, playing two real-life gangsters who grew up as friends before becoming bitter enemies. There's a lot of room for potential mob movie fun here, and yet, Levinson's film is so lifeless that it can't rise to the occasion. De Niro, who gets buried in unconvincing makeup that makes him look like a ghoulish villain from Warren Beatty's "Dick Tracy," tries his best to make something of his dual roles, but the approach of having him play two different characters never rises above being little more than a gimmick. What could've been an interesting experiment ends up feeling distracting.

Movies about the mafia and gangsters have been with us since the dawn of film, and one common criticism against these pieces of pop entertainment is that they glorify the criminal lifestyle (this is a frequent charge lobbed at several of of Scorsese's movies that also happen to feature De Niro). So I'll say one thing about "The Alto Knights": here is a mob movie that makes mob life look absolutely boring. There's no glorification here — instead, there are numerous scenes where one of De Niro's characters just hangs out in his living room watching TV instead of picking up a gun. According to "The Alto Knights," being in the mafia is about as exciting as a lazy Sunday afternoon.