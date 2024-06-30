Lucifer Went To Battle To Get Those Bones Nods In The Show

"They were like, 'Why?,' and I explained that 'It's an arbitrary joke but it's amazing!'" Henderson recalled. In that same season 3 episode in which Lucifer initially binge-watches "Bones," he's able to confirm that a mysterious man is, in fact, an actor since he recognized him ... from an episode of "Bones." The FOX series' creator, Hart Hanson, was clued into the fun the first time around, and reportedly gave his blessing for the "Bones" references, even if they were in jest. "Hart was always like, 'Don't worry about it — and if you want to poke fun, I have tough skin,'" Henderson told TVLine. "But I was like, 'No, we are not poking fun, this is love letter material, full stop."

Rory ends up in peril soon after her heart-to-heart "Bones" chat with Lucifer, but thankfully, the character survives the show's series finale and is returned safely to her own timeline. Unfortunately, the fact that the callback came so late in the series means that fans never heard more about the can't-miss TV experience that is "More Bones," but Henderson was still satisfied with the bonding moment. "We fought so hard for [the footage] that when we finally got it, it felt like we earned it," he explained. When it came time to write season 6, "We were looking for callbacks, and the idea that Lucifer found this passion in his life, and his daughter carries it on, is weirdly beautiful." Ironically, the "Bones" series finale included a show-within-a-show callback too — to yet another iconic investigative duo.

All six seasons of "Lucifer" are now on Netflix, while you can catch "Bones" in its entirety on Hulu and Freevee. "More Bones," sadly, is not currently available to stream.