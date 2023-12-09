Bones Had To Cut A Gross Bathtub Scene Due To Unbearable Imaginary Details

In the second-season "Bones" episode "The Truth in the Lye," Bones and Booth (Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz) examine a dead body that ... well, it isn't really a body anymore. Arriving at a construction site, they find a bathtub full of squishy human remains, half-melted in a soup of chemicals. Although "Bones" was a network TV series, the camera lingers on the human soup for a few disgusting moments so audiences can see the skin, blood, and organs in their viscous state. Booth is completely grossed out, while Bones, in her usual idiom, calmly begins reciting forensic details into her tape recorder.

It will eventually be revealed that the soup man was once a cad who was living a double life, splitting time between two families that didn't (at least until recently) know about each other. He was melted with a combination of household chemicals. Who wants to go for gumbo?

As one might predict, getting a bathtub full of human porridge onto TV caused a little consternation from the executives at Fox. Speaking at a "Bones" event at the California Paley Center for Media back in 2009, all part of Paleyfest (and available on DVD), executive producer Stephen Nathan talked a little bit about the bathtub scene in "The Truth in the Lye" and how the executives asked that he cut the scene. Nathan, it seems, is asked frequently to cut shots of rotting corpses and gore from "Bones," so he was used to the grossed-out note from the higher-ups, but the human étouffée was just too much for some people.

Not because of what was in the shot, mind you, but because of what wasn't.