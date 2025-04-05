In addition to their acclaimed original movies and television shows, Netflix has also produced a growing number of popular limited series spanning virtually every genre. From period piece dramas to tautly paced scary stories, these limited series are perfect for viewers not looking for a multi-season commitment. There is something reassuring about going into a series knowing that a clear beginning, middle, and end have already been laid out. These limited series offer that complete sense of closure, with each episode perfectly paced to move towards that finish.

For the sake of clarification, a limited series here is a show limited to a single season, omitting shows running for a set of two or three planned seasons. Similarly, anthology shows, even if they tell a complete standalone story within a single season like Netflix's hilarious "Beef," are also omitted. The shows included here can be spinoffs or have spiritual successors, but the series themselves are confined to that one season of storytelling.

With all that in mind, here are the 15 best Netflix limited series ranked, leading up to the greatest of them all.