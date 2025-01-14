The Correct Order To Watch The Bridgerton Shows On Netflix

Shondaland's adaptation of Julia Quinn's "Bridgerton" novel series for Netflix has taken a nuanced approach to the Regency-era romance tale so far. Inclusive reframing of race and sexuality from the source material is baked into the essence of the show, creating a fictional setting that encourages authentic on-screen representation that matters. Being an ongoing series that closely follows the chronological format of Quinn's books, "Bridgerton" is currently gearing up for its fourth season, which plans to focus on Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) finding lasting love amid immense internal turmoil and societal pressure.

The Netflix series wrapped up its two-part third season in 2024, unfurling the tender yet angst-ridden dynamic between Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan), whose friendship blossoms into something more. If "Bridgerton" is able to stick to the one-Bridgerton-sibling-per-season formula (provided that the show doesn't get canceled at some point), we can expect its intended eight-season plan to eventually come to fruition.

The watch order for "Bridgerton" might not be too complicated as it mostly follows a linear pattern, but discerning where the prequel spinoff, "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story," fits into the timeline can be a tad confusing. Moreover, "Queen Charlotte" juggles dual plotlines: one set in the present that links to the overarching show, and the other beginning in 1761, with a young Charlotte (India Amarteifio) meeting (and marrying) King George (Corey Mylchreest). Without further ado, let us map out the best way to enjoy "Bridgerton," along with everything that the Ton has to offer.