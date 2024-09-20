Bridgerton Season 4 Set Photos Spoil An Iconic Scene With Yerin Ha & Luke Thompson

"Bridgerton" appears to be officially trading in one secret identity plot for another. The identity of Lady Whistledown may finally be public knowledge, but judging by new (seemingly unofficial) set photos shared via The Mirror, Netflix's steamy Regency romance show is going to follow through with one of the book series' most memorable plotlines: the "Cinderella"-like secret identity meet-cute of Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and his new paramour Sophie (Yerin Ha).

The new photos show Thompson and Ha, both wearing masks and fancy dress, escaping from a society event in order to dance in the moonlight. While it's tough to get a good look at either character's costumes, Benedict seems to be wearing a Zorro-like black outfit with a black eye mask, while Sophie has a white, black, and silver dress with what appears to be a delicate but ornate white or silver face covering. The latest "Bridgerton" couple will no doubt get an official introduction when Netflix releases official production still from the new season, but that's not due out until 2026 , and fans of Julia Quinn's book series are already chomping at the bit thanks to this grainy first look.

The fan fervor is understandable: while past seasons of "Bridgerton" have riffed a bit on literary classics like Jane Austin's "Pride and Prejudice" (albeit with a "Gossip Girl" twist), the third book in the series, "An Offer From A Gentleman," is a more overt homage to a fairy tale classic. The storyline begins when Benedict, a long-time bachelor and the most worldly of the "Bridgerton" boys, finally gets bitten by the love bug at a masquerade ball (per the book's official synopsis). It's there that he meets Sophie, a housemaid with a wicked stepmother who enchants him before running off into the night.