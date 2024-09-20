Bridgerton Season 4 Set Photos Spoil An Iconic Scene With Yerin Ha & Luke Thompson
"Bridgerton" appears to be officially trading in one secret identity plot for another. The identity of Lady Whistledown may finally be public knowledge, but judging by new (seemingly unofficial) set photos shared via The Mirror, Netflix's steamy Regency romance show is going to follow through with one of the book series' most memorable plotlines: the "Cinderella"-like secret identity meet-cute of Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and his new paramour Sophie (Yerin Ha).
The new photos show Thompson and Ha, both wearing masks and fancy dress, escaping from a society event in order to dance in the moonlight. While it's tough to get a good look at either character's costumes, Benedict seems to be wearing a Zorro-like black outfit with a black eye mask, while Sophie has a white, black, and silver dress with what appears to be a delicate but ornate white or silver face covering. The latest "Bridgerton" couple will no doubt get an official introduction when Netflix releases official production still from the new season, but that's not due out until 2026 , and fans of Julia Quinn's book series are already chomping at the bit thanks to this grainy first look.
The fan fervor is understandable: while past seasons of "Bridgerton" have riffed a bit on literary classics like Jane Austin's "Pride and Prejudice" (albeit with a "Gossip Girl" twist), the third book in the series, "An Offer From A Gentleman," is a more overt homage to a fairy tale classic. The storyline begins when Benedict, a long-time bachelor and the most worldly of the "Bridgerton" boys, finally gets bitten by the love bug at a masquerade ball (per the book's official synopsis). It's there that he meets Sophie, a housemaid with a wicked stepmother who enchants him before running off into the night.
Ha's Sophie is one of several intriguing new characters
Of course, since this is "Bridgerton," Benedict also ends up horny for a maid who he doesn't realize is Sophie. Conversations about sex, status, and pride will no doubt ensue. "Bridgerton" fans have seen it all before, but the show's rotating cast of romantic heroes keeps stories like this feeling fresh, especially when the casting and chemistry of the leads is right. According to The Mirror, Thompson and Ha definitely have the chemistry, and season 4 will have a leg up since we've already known Benedict Bridgerton — and witnessed him in various states of undress — for several seasons now. Ha is a newcomer to the series, but she's no stranger to television; she starred in the Paramount+ series "Halo" and had key roles in the Australian shows "Troppo" and "Bad Behavior." Ha is also set to appear in "Dune: Prophecy."
While Benedict and Sophie will take center stage in season 4, it seems likely that "Bridgerton" will continue to develop into an ensemble series — a transformation it began in earnest in season 3 — with multiple arcs involving characters who are destined to become main characters in future seasons. Right now, fans are also waiting to hear more about the show's first major queer storyline (though Benedict himself is sexually fluid), which involves Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) and her unexpected new companion, Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza). All three seasons of "Bridgerton" to date have been a massive success for Netflix, with Deadline reporting that the third season premiere helped the show rake in 2.7 billion minutes watched in just its first few days streaming.
"Bridgerton" season 4 is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2026.