Dune: Prophecy Trailer Flashes Back 10,000 Years Before The Films, But Follows A Familiar Family

We've seen David Lynch's psychedelic take on the first "Dune" novel in his 1984 film, we witnessed the precipitous rise of Paul Atreides through director Denis Villeneuve's two epic and complex blockbusters, but we've never seen anything quite like this. Amid all the wars and politicking and worm-riding, the mysterious sect of women pulling the strings behind the curtain known as the Bene Gesserit have hardly received the spotlight that they probably deserve. Until "Part Two" introduced us to Léa Seydoux's Lady Margot Fenring, Rebecca Ferguson's Lady Jessica and Charlotte Rampling's Reverend Mother were the only two members of this religious order that viewers ever actually met.

That finally changes in a big way with the upcoming spin-off series slated to debut on Max, initially known as "Dune: The Sisterhood" but since rebranded as "Dune: Prophecy." (Max sadly turned down my own personal pitches for the title: "Space Witches: A Dune Saga" and the Elton John-themed "Bene and the Gesserits." Their loss!) Set ten thousand years before the events of "Dune," the prequel series will tell the story of how this enigmatic, cult-like organization rose to prominence and eventually held sway on the entire galaxy — not just politically, but even in terms of manipulating the genetic destiny of the humanity in their obsessive quest to create the messianic Kwisatz Haderach.

In a pleasant surprise, Max dropped the first teaser for the series and you can watch it at the link above!