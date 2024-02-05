Halo Season 2 Review: The Fall Of Reach Falls Flat

Almost two years ago, the decades-long struggle to bring an adaptation of the beloved video game franchise "Halo" to life finally resulted in, well, a seriously underwhelming Paramount+ show. The fact that the live-action debut of the Master Chief, his Spartan super-soldiers, and their epic war against the alien Covenant had to be relegated to a streaming service, as opposed to receiving the full red carpet treatment on the big screen, was probably an indictment in and of itself. It spoke poorly of this irrevocably Silicon Valley-influenced studio system we currently find ourselves in, and of the lack of ambition and imagination of the decisionmakers involved. Ultimately, it also revealed our own shortcomings as an audience — one that couldn't simply be satisfied with a number of tremendously well-realized stories told in their perfect medium. (Disclaimer: this holds true up to and including "Halo 4," at least.)

So when season 1 of "Halo" premiered, with all the pressure in the world to live up to the source material and absolutely zero benefit of the doubt among skeptics that it could actually pull it off, the results were ... predictable, to say the least. The plot was a mess of haphazard storytelling with no overarching vision and certainly no real intention to actually step foot on the eponymous ringworld. The action felt weightless and sloppy, crumbling under the strain of translating video game aesthetics into live action. And the fans? Complaints about divergences from the canon and Master Chief constantly taking his helmet off prevented its intended demographic from judging this show on its own merits.

Small wonder that "Halo" season 2 hit the reset button, overhauling the creative team entirely and all but starting from scratch. For much of the marketing and press tour, lead actor Pablo Schreiber and new showrunner/writer David Weiner have led the charge in terms of damage control. They've addressed numerous criticisms, hyping up significant fan-favorite events ripped straight from the source material and insisting that, rest assured, "Master Cheeks" will be nowhere to be seen. But that only makes it all the more disappointing that, based on the first four episodes made available to the press, it feels like we're right back where we started. And not even a hail-Mary attempt to adapt the seminal Fall of Reach storyline can save it.