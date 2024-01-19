Halo Star Pablo Schreiber Hated Season 1's Controversial Sex Scene

For those who may be unaware, allow me to fill you in on a little secret: Gamers can be a pretty, er, passionate bunch. With superhero movies on the downswing and Hollywood's ever-imaginative bean counters frantically searching for their latest holy grail, video game adaptations appear to be the next Big Thing on the horizon. That comes with all sorts of sky-high expectations — particularly when you're talking about one of the most beloved video game franchises ever made.

The somewhat hit-or-miss first season of "Halo" (to put it generously) often fell victim to that yawning gulf between expectations and reality. Bizarrely enough, the showrunners didn't bother adapting the events of the original game, "Combat Evolved," or even the hundreds of pages of material from the tie-in novels that detailed the origins of Master Chief and his cadre of super-soldiers. The story the Paramount+ series told instead was an oddball mix of head-scratching new material, repurposed imagery taken from random moments in the games, and barely any actual Halos in sight. That's not exactly a recipe for success, mind you, but on some level you just had to appreciate the bold choices made along the way. Okay, some of them, at least.

One of the biggest controversies of the season had to do with everyone's favorite Spartan (played by Pablo Schreiber) getting down and dirty with human prisoner-turned-mystic Makee (Charlie Murphy) in the penultimate episode. As fun as it might be to frame this as fanboys in basements losing their minds that their fictional fave got a little lucky for once, they weren't alone. None other than Schreiber himself is looking back at that out-of-left-field twist with quite a bit of — say it with me, folks — regret.