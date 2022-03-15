Halo Star Pablo Schreiber Explains Why It's Crucial That Master Chief Remove His Helmet [Exclusive]

It's been 21 years since "Halo: Combat Evolved" introduced the world to Master Chief's intimidating, stoic and, yes, expressionless visage. We know his name is John and that he's a Spartan (no relation to Sylvester Stallone in "Demolition Man"). He's an augmented human who has been trained since early childhood to be a great warrior, but beyond that we, the player, knew precious little about our big green avatar other than he was superhuman and could land a sticky bomb on a Grunt's face 20 feet away.

Now, the "Halo" games have doled out little bits and pieces of the main character's backstory here and there, but for the most part Master Chief has been defined by mystery. You never see his face in the game. There have been cheeky little moments where you think you're going to and then the camera finds an angle in a cut scene just at the right time to keep him hidden, no more defined than a gravelly voice and an orange visor.

That's kind of the point in a video game like this. He's supposed to be an avatar for the player with a hint at something greater to make you really feel like a badass while playing the game.

So the number one question on the minds of "Halo" fans as we approach the debut of the Paramount+ big budget streaming series is a relatively simple one: are we gonna see that face or not? Well, our own Ryan Scott interviewed the man behind the mask, Pablo Schreiber, at SXSW where the first episode just played in front a crowd and got the full answer.