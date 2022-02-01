Halo Is Already Getting Its Third Showrunner Before Season 1 Premieres

This latest "Halo" news, which arrives soon after the recent release of the full trailer, comes from THR, who carefully note that the series hasn't, in fact, been given the go-ahead for a second season just yet. But while talking to reporters at today's Television Critics Association event, executive producer Justin Falvey broke the news that David Wiener would take over as showrunner for the series in the event that deals are struck for a second season. Wiener comes with plenty of television cred, having executive produced and written for shows such as "Fear the Walking Dead," "Homecoming," and "Brave New World" (which he also created). While addressing the creative turnover, executive producer Kiki Wolfkill from 343 Studios summed it up as succinctly as possible:

"We went through a number of fits and starts. A lot of it was getting the right team together...it was a challenge to bring this to life in an authentic way. We tried some different things and failed fast and moved to the next thing."

The frankness of announcing this news in comments to reporters might seem like a somewhat unfair position to put both Steven Kane and Kyle Killen in, but their departures from the series became official back in June of 2021. Kane took charge of "physical production" in Budapest for two whole years during production of this season, while Killen served as supervisor over writing and production stateside. Kane, according to the report, will remain attached to the production in some capacity as a consultant – assuming, of course, that the series moves forward with another season.

As for the prospects of future seasons, Falvey struck an optimistic tone: "Talk about world building – it's literally the whole universe, so we have a lot of buckets we can explore. Hopefully we'll be doing this for some time."

"Halo" will premiere on Paramount+ on March 24, 2022.