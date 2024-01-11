The Halo Season 2 Trailer Heralds The Return Of Paramount's Lavish And Divisive Video Game Adaptation

The "Halo" season 2 trailer has arrived, and it brings with it the return of Master Chief who is now facing a new, familiar threat to those who played the games: The Covenant. Indeed, this season will see the sword-wielding aliens wreaking havoc. It appears that the folks at Paramount+ spared no expense in crafting the second season of this show, but will that be enough to turn it into the series everyone hoped it would be in the first place?

This trailer is very moody and overflowing with gloomy action. It's got a "Starship Troopers" vibe to it at times, just without all of the vibrant color and blatant political commentary. We're also, once again, seeing Master Chief without his helmet off an awful lot. Love it or hate it, that element of the show remains in place. It's very cinematic and a lot of the visual effects look big-screen worthy. The official synopsis for the second season reads as follows: