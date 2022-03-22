Halo TV Show Team On Making 'Intelligent Sci-Fi,' Battling Expectations, And More [Interview]

It did not take long for Hollywood to come knocking after "Halo" took off. Before the era of streaming, it was eyed as a big-budget movie and, as has been well documented, what became "District 9" originally started life as a "Halo" movie. That didn't exactly pan out, and despite may attempts since then to get something going, nothing materialized until now. "You know, 21 years ago, I started working on this game in a small booth. Just in front of a microphone," said Jen Taylor, the voice of Cortana, the highly intelligent AI that aids the game's protagonist, Master Chief, in his various quests over the years. Taylor is coming along for the show as well, and she explained that this is something she's been hoping to do for many years:

"It's such a thrill to have been working on something, and to hear so much about something, and to be so involved in the story and the lore, and then to actually be on the set. My first day I was on the set of [the] ship, and it was a little — it was awing. I was a little dumbstruck by it, to feel like, 'I'm here.' And to see how detailed everything is. It was such a thrill to see it come to life."

While the look of Cortana has changed, it is Taylor doing the voice and she even provided the performance capture for the character, so it is very much the person who made this character what she is helping to bridge the gap between media. Taylor was even in New Zealand some time back when a different iteration of the show nearly happened, and she had fun with a Warthog, a classic vehicle from the games, that was built but never truly put to use since that iteration fell apart. "I got on a Warthog at Weta in New Zealand," Taylor revealed, "because they had built one down there for the show they were going to do. They had done promo work for it when they were going to do it down there. And so when I was at Weta, I got on the Warthog. You weren't supposed to. I did it anyway."

Meanwhile, Kiki Wolfkill is one of the executive producers of the show who has been involved in the franchise on the video game side of things for years. As such, she's also been through her fair share of these stops and starts along the way. For her, it's the realization of something she thought might never see the light of day. Here's what she told us:

"I think it's incredible to finally be here. I mean, obviously the process took a long time and I would say there are many, many days when I thought this day would never come, but the intent was always there. I would say the intent to bring the universe to life and live-action, the intent to really create a story that's focused on John and the Master Chief and his journey, and to develop characters in a way that's really hard for us to do in the game. So that intent was always there. It was the execution of it and lining up all the pieces that took a long time. But now that we're here and bringing the world to life, it's incredible."

As has been highly-publicized, the story at hand will simply deal with dramatizing a 26th century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, and it will not be directly adapting any of the games. Fans will surely be of two minds about that, but one thing is still very much present: The Spartan soldier known as Master Chief, who is at the center of this epic sci-fi tale.