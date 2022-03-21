Halo Showrunner Explains Why 'We Didn't Look At The Game' When Creating The TV Series

Adapting a video game or any intellectual property, especially one with a large built-in fanbase, for film or television carries with it a degree of expectation; but there's also the nuts-and-bolts requirements of storytelling, which works differently across different mediums. Sometimes adaptations that stray a bit from the source material but remain true to the spirit of it can be better than ones that rigidly adhere to it. For the new "Halo" streaming TV series on Paramount+, showrunners Steven Kane and Kyle Killen have made a conscious decision, it seems, to avoid consulting the bestselling Xbox game as they went about bringing it to television.

"Halo" went through development hell for many years and is only just now coming out the other side, with its nine-episode first season set to premiere this week. Speaking to Variety, Kane estimated that he had written "upwards of 265 drafts" of scripts for the first season, with the story serving various masters (along with protagonist Master Chief, played by Pablo Schreiber) such as practical production needs, the existing "Halo" mythology, and studio notes from production company 343 Industries and executive producer Steven Spielberg.

"Halo" was previously in development as a movie, but apparently, one of the problems that kept it from getting off the ground was that Microsoft, the parent company of Xbox, was too wedded to the game's backstory. Owing to this, 343 and Spielberg's production company, Amblin, decided to go the Marvel Studios route and instead "draw heavily from the mythology" but chart their "own separate storytelling path" with "Halo." Kane explained: