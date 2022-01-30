Halo Trailer: Master Chief Suits Up For The Galaxy's Greatest Battle

No matter your preconceptions about this "Halo" production, it's difficult to say that none of this feels like "Halo." The footage might as well be taken straight from gameplay of anyone playing through the campaign of one of the next-gen games, though rendered even more cinematically with all the budget that this series had at its disposal. The show comes with built-in credibility from the casting of Pablo Schreiber ("American Gods," "Orange Is the New Black") as the mysterious protagonist Master Chief, who previously spoke about his task to "crack the veneer" of the faceless hero. As he put it:

"It takes place very much in the universe that the video games created, but it's a TV show. We get to expand that universe and create stories in it. There's going to be some new characters that are introduced, there's going to be a lot of familiar characters that everyone will know from the game."

If that's not enough to convince you that John-117 is in safe hands, he's also joined by a familiar face (or, rather, voice) in the form of Jen Taylor as Cortana, who previously voiced the helpful artificial intelligence throughout every game of the video game franchise. The rest of the cast includes Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Halsey, Yerin Ha as Quan Ah, Bokeem Woodbine as fellow super-soldier Soren-066, Shabana Azmi as Admiral Margaret Parangosky (a figure only tangentially related to the games, but who receives far more background in the extensive "Halo" novels), Danny Sapani as Captain Jacob Keyes, and Olive Gray as his daughter Miranda.

The series appears set to dive deep into the origins of John and his background as a child stolen away and whisked into the government's top-secret military program, creating a generation of super-soldiers in the most unethical way possible. We can also expect to see the beginnings of the Human-Covenant war, the battle on the first Halo ring (as shown in, you guessed it, "Halo: Combat Evolved"), and many more surprises to come.

Paramount's "Halo" series is scheduled to arrive exclusively on Paramount+ on March 24, 2022.

