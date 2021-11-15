Halo Teaser: The Iconic Video Game Becomes A TV Series

"Halo: Combat Evolved" arrived in 2001 for the original Xbox and fundamentally changed the way shooters were made. It is one of the most influential games of the 2000s and created a huge franchise that has, to date, has sold more than 81 million copies across its various titles. It makes sense that Hollywood, for some time, has viewed this as a viable franchise. It just took a long time to get it done.

At one point, what became "District 9" was going to be a "Halo" movie, but that fell apart during development. The series as we know it that we're finally getting was in development for years, originally set to arrive on Showtime before losing its original showrunners and heading to Paramount+ instead. It's been a long road, but hopefully one that yields satisfying results.

The 10-episode first season was made in partnership with 343 Industries and Amblin Television, with Kyle Killen and Steven Kane serving as co-showrunners and executive producers. Rupert Wyatt, Scott Pennington, Justin Falvey, and Darryl Frank are also on board as executive producers.

"Halo" arrives on Paramount+ in 2022.