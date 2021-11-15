Halo Teaser: The Iconic Video Game Becomes A TV Series
Today brings a big thing to video game fans, and those who like sci-fi stuff in general, as we finally have a teaser trailer for the "Halo" TV show. This has been a very long time coming, as a big live-action adaptation of the iconic Xbox video game series has been in the works for years now, be it as a movie or TV series. Now, we have proof that this is no longer just something that exists theoretically. Rather, it will be coming to Paramount+ next year. Have a look.
Halo Teaser
So there we have it. The 20-year-old shooter franchise is being brought to life for a major streaming service — however short the footage may be. All due respect to live-action projects such as "Forward Unto Dawn," but this is more in line with what many fans have been waiting years to see. The world of "Halo" is massive and, should this pan out, there will be much to explore for years to come. This may well be just the beginning.
The series stars Pablo Schreiber ("First Man") as Master Chief, along with co-stars including Natascha McElhone ("Californication"), Bokeem Woodbine ("Spider-Man: Homecoming"), Shabana Azmi ("The Empire"), Bentley Kalu ("Stairs"), Natasha Culzac ("Men In Black: International"), Kate Kennedy ("A Midsummer Night's Dream"), and Yerin Ha ("Reef Break").
Halo Finally Comes to Life
"Halo: Combat Evolved" arrived in 2001 for the original Xbox and fundamentally changed the way shooters were made. It is one of the most influential games of the 2000s and created a huge franchise that has, to date, has sold more than 81 million copies across its various titles. It makes sense that Hollywood, for some time, has viewed this as a viable franchise. It just took a long time to get it done.
At one point, what became "District 9" was going to be a "Halo" movie, but that fell apart during development. The series as we know it that we're finally getting was in development for years, originally set to arrive on Showtime before losing its original showrunners and heading to Paramount+ instead. It's been a long road, but hopefully one that yields satisfying results.
The 10-episode first season was made in partnership with 343 Industries and Amblin Television, with Kyle Killen and Steven Kane serving as co-showrunners and executive producers. Rupert Wyatt, Scott Pennington, Justin Falvey, and Darryl Frank are also on board as executive producers.
"Halo" arrives on Paramount+ in 2022.