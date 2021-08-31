Halo TV Series Set To Premiere On Paramount Plus In 2022

At one point, in the 2000s, Peter Jackson and Neill Blomkamp were involved in a "Halo" adaptation, but it never came together and they went on to make "District 9" instead. We first reported on Steven Spielberg producing a live-action "Halo" series for television all the way back in 2013. It wasn't until 2018, however, that Showtime picked up the series and gave it a 10-episode order. "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" helmer Rupert Wyatt, who is currently involved with "The Mosquito Coast" on Apple TV+, was originally attached as a director and executive producer, but by the end of the year, he had backed out due to scheduling conflicts.

This summer, showrunners Kyle Killen and Steven Kane also announced that they will be moving on from the show after the completion of its first season. Pablo Schreiber is still on board to play the protagonist, Master Chief, but at this point, it feels like Hollywood is — in true "Halo" fashion — playing a game of Capture the Flag with this property, handing it off from one creative person to another.

Hopefully, when "Halo" finally hits Paramount+ in 2022, it will be worth the wait. Maybe this will be the show to break the video game adaptation curse.