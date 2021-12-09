Halo Trailer: The Legendary Video Game Is Now A Paramount+ Series

He's not finishing the fight ... this time, it's only just beginning. Thanks to the Paramount+ "Halo" streaming series, everybody's favorite futuristic super-soldier is officially making the jump from video games (and a frankly absurd amount of extensive lore in various books and graphic novels) to live-action. Microsoft, Bungie, and eventually 343 Industries' incredibly popular "Halo" series revolutionized the gaming industry with 2001's "Combat Evolved," and continued to up the ante with each subsequent installment.

Yes, that includes "Halo 4," you plebeians!

Even so, the reception to both "4" and "Halo 5: Guardians" has been somewhat of a mixed bag, culminating with the release of "Halo Infinite."

"Halo" fans can now feast their eyes on the first extended footage for the Paramount+ series, which puts the Master Chief right in the center of the action. Check out the official trailer below.