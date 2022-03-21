Halo Season 2 Will Begin Filming This Summer

The highly anticipated series "Halo" is hitting Paramount+ on Thursday, March 24. It is, of course, based on the juggernaut of a video game that I sadly can't play because first person shooters make me ill. I have long envied everyone who can, so I'm doubly thrilled about what's coming in the series.

"Halo" is about a huge war in the 26th century between humans and the Covenant. To battle the threat, Dr. Halsey (Natascha McElhone) comes up with super-soldiers who are genetically enhanced called the Spartans, and the series follows one of the soldiers, Master Chief (John-117), played by Pablo Schreiber.

Schreiber spoke to Collider and discussed season 2 shooting and why it's happening soon. He said, "We'll be filming again this summer. We're still figuring out exactly what the start date is, but we will be in production by summertime because we have a hard date that we need to be up and running in order to get some location that is weather affected."

That's pretty exciting to hear before we've even seen the first season. "Halo" will take place in its own timeline, separate from the games.

Of his character, Schreiber told the site: