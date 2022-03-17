How Halo Became A TV Series Instead Of A Movie

As an '80s kid, I grew up with video games. A proud member of the Nintendo generation, I was front and center for the NES, Sega (OG and Genesis), Gameboy, Super Nintendo, N64, and Gamecube run of consoles. Then I kinda left video games behind — not in a conscious "time to grow up now" way, but my priorities just shifted and, honestly, there wasn't a whole lot on offer for me.

When the Xbox first took a bow I was well out of gaming, but I'll never forget being trapped by a winter storm while on vacation and my best friend, Aaron, deciding to rent an Xbox from the local video store to give us something to do in order to wait out the freeze. We spent a couple of days playing "Halo: Combat Evolved" split-screen co-op, culminating in one of the most cinematic finales I've ever experienced, where he was driving an armored car through an exploding arena, racing towards a dropship before the whole damn world blew up while I was eagerly mowing down enemy aliens with a minigun mounted on the back.

"Halo" is what got me back into video games and, for better or worse, I haven't left them since. There have been a hundred better games that have come out in the last 20 years, but I'll never forget that feeling of immersion and involvement that the very first "Halo" gave me; a feeling so strong that it hooked me back into gaming and kept me there for my entire adult life.