BioShock Movie Is Coming To Netflix - No Gods Or Kings, Only Streaming

Right now, the simple news that "BioShock" is finally receiving a feature film adaptation is enough to leave fans pleased and satisfied. Unfortunately, no other details regarding a director, writers, cast, or even whether this will be a live-action film were made available at this time. Regardless, the mind practically reels at the possibilities and potential of bringing this incredibly well-realized world to life — hopefully on the big screen, though that also remains to be seen. THR noted that a potential "cinematic universe" remains on the table.

If you're a newcomer to the franchise, chances are you're wondering just what the big deal is. Well, consider that "BioShock" immediately sets itself apart from the rest of the pack by taking the very nature of video games, i.e. the fact that gamers essentially can't exercise choice since developers dictate the path you have to follow in order to beat the game, and directly integrating that idea into the fabric of the gameplay. Somewhat similar to a franchise like "Mass Effect," the push-and-pull between the choices you can or can't make end up playing a fascinating role in how the later events of the story unfold and, ultimately, the controversial ending(s) itself. The "BioShock" franchise birthed a few lesser sequels, but nothing tarnishes the sterling reputation of the groundbreaking first game.

As for previous attempts to adapt the game, "Pirates of the Caribbean" director Gore Verbinski famously attached himself to a prospective script authored by veteran writer John Logan (which you can read about if you know where to look). After that project never came to fruition, director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo took a shot at it, though he eventually parted ways as well. Original creator Ken Levine once publicly stated that a film adaptation didn't "need" to happen, which raises the question of whether he's directly involved with this Netflix production or not. We'll be sure to bring you any and all details on this "BioShock" movie as they come in.