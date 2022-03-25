The Bridgerton Team Has An Eight Season Plan

Julian Quinn's novel series, on which "Bridgerton" is based, dedicates each of the eight books to each sibling, delving into their stories of finding love, purpose, and carving their own arc. Rhimes and Van Dusen have followed Quinn's serialized order so far, while switching up parts of the narrative for dramatic purposes. But the same pattern might not be followed for season 3, as it could very well pave its own path. Rhimes clarified that while they still plan to tell every siblings' romantic story, the order might definitely be switched up:

"There's eight Bridgerton siblings, so we're planning on following each one of the siblings' romantic stories. We're not necessarily going in order but we are going to be seeing each of the siblings and their stories."

Since Quinn's third novel in the series, "An Offer From A Gentleman," follows Benedict's (Luke Thompson) story, the chances of him being the core focus of season 3 are split at the moment. If the showrunners are not necessarily following the novel series order, season 3 of "Bridgerton" might follow Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who emerges as an interesting character with her own sets of desires that diverge from mainstream societal expectations. Rhimes has confirmed that things have gotten "creative so [they're] already hard at work writing season 3," and added that she cannot specify which Bridgerton sibling will be the sole focus, due to, you know, spoilers.

Van Dusen went on to reaffirm the "Bridgerton" team's desire to follow through with their eight-season plan:

"I can't mention or talk about anything after this season, [but] it was always my goal to focus on a different Bridgerton sibling every season and it's no secret there are eight Bridgerton siblings. In success, we will be on as long as Netflix will have us but I would love to focus on every single one of those eight Bridgerton siblings and tell romance stories for all of them."

"Bridgerton" season 2 premiered on March 25, 2022, on Netflix.