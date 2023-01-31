Phoebe Dynevor Will Not Be Back For Bridgerton Season 3
"Bridgerton" will soon return to Netflix with its third season — but without its Duchess.
Phoebe Dynevor, who rose to fame for playing Daphne in the period drama's first season alongside Regé-Jean Page, the Duke of Hastings, has confirmed she won't reprise her role in "Bridgerton" season 3. The Netflix and Shondaland-produced show became a huge success for Netflix immediately after its release in December 2020, becoming the streamer's most successful show. Its lush landscapes, colorful costumes, and charming storyline had millions of subscribers tune into Netflix to binge-watch the show. Dynevor and Page's on-screen love story struck a chord with viewers — who wanted to continue seeing them in some capacity long after their story had ended.
"Bridgerton," based on the regency era historical-romance novels from author Julia Quinn focuses on a different Bridgerton sibling each season. It began with Dynevor's Daphne, transforming the actor into a breakout star overnight, and continued with Viscount Anthony (Jonathan Bailey). Season 3 will focus on Luke Newton's Colin Bridgerton, but like Anthony had support from his sister Daphne — Colin will not.
Daphne might return in the future
Phoebe Dynevor appeared in a supporting role in "Bridgerton" season 2 — a massive shift from her position as the former season's leading star. Her character made shorter appearances and didn't have a significant role to play (Page's exit further cut down her screen time) and it appears Dynevor is taking a break for now. At the Sundance Film Festival, when Screenrant asked the actress about her role in season 3, she admitted that although she could appear in a future season, she remains a spectator for the third.
"Sadly not in season 3. Potentially in the future. But season 3, I'm just excited to watch as a viewer."
Fans of the show will certainly be sad to see Dynevor go — but here's hoping the Duchess finds her way back to "Bridgerton" during its next few seasons.
As for "Bridgerton" season 3, the story will shift its focus from Anthony and Kate to the friends-to-lovers dynamic between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). As one of the most endearing couples in the book series, fans of the novel have been eagerly waiting to experience their story. Plus, there's so much more to look forward to — especially the new altercation between Penelope and her best friend Eloise Bridgerton, now that the truth about her identity as Lady Whistledown has been revealed. Filming for the upcoming season is currently underway and every major cast member is set to return — with new additions in the form of actor Hannah Dodd who replaces Ruby Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton.