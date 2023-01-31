Phoebe Dynevor Will Not Be Back For Bridgerton Season 3

Phoebe Dynevor appeared in a supporting role in "Bridgerton" season 2 — a massive shift from her position as the former season's leading star. Her character made shorter appearances and didn't have a significant role to play (Page's exit further cut down her screen time) and it appears Dynevor is taking a break for now. At the Sundance Film Festival, when Screenrant asked the actress about her role in season 3, she admitted that although she could appear in a future season, she remains a spectator for the third.

"Sadly not in season 3. Potentially in the future. But season 3, I'm just excited to watch as a viewer."

Fans of the show will certainly be sad to see Dynevor go — but here's hoping the Duchess finds her way back to "Bridgerton" during its next few seasons.

As for "Bridgerton" season 3, the story will shift its focus from Anthony and Kate to the friends-to-lovers dynamic between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). As one of the most endearing couples in the book series, fans of the novel have been eagerly waiting to experience their story. Plus, there's so much more to look forward to — especially the new altercation between Penelope and her best friend Eloise Bridgerton, now that the truth about her identity as Lady Whistledown has been revealed. Filming for the upcoming season is currently underway and every major cast member is set to return — with new additions in the form of actor Hannah Dodd who replaces Ruby Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton.