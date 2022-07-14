Regé-Jean Page Is Totally Cool With His Bridgerton Role Being Recast

Maybe it was his suave demeanor, his meticulously sculpted facial hair, or the fact that he was playing a Regency-era bad boy with ridiculous levels of self-assured charm. Maybe it was the pandemic-caused isolation and our need to rally around something that everyone could get behind. Maybe it was the string-quartet rendition of Billie Eilish's "bad guy" playing in the background. Maybe it was Maybelline. Whatever you consider the cause, the fact of the matter is the entire world seemed to fall in love with Regé-Jean Page's portrayal of The Duke of Hastings all at once. So when Netflix announced that the raging success of "Bridgerton" had indeed guaranteed a season 2, it was a real blow to learn that its return would not include the handsome duke at the center of the initial love story. How could life (i.e "Bridgerton") possibly go on without him?!

Just kidding, it was pretty easy actually. Honestly, it made a lot of sense given the nature of the series is to shift the focus of each and every season to a completely new love story. The second season of "Bridgerton" came and went, no Simon Bassett in sight, and even found another star in Simone Ashley, who more than filled the void by dazzling the audience as one half of a new couple. It's almost like there's no reason to think about the Duke at all.

Alas, with season 3 on the horizon and Regé-Jean Page doing press for his upcoming action-packed turn in "The Gray Man," he inevitably has to provide an answer to the question still hanging on people's lips: is there any chance that Simon Basset, The Duke of Hastings, will reappear in "Bridgerton"?