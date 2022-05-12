Bridgerton Season 3 Has Recast The Role Of The Second Youngest Bridgerton Daughter, Francesca

Regency-era romance will soon return to Netflix thanks to "Bridgerton" season 3 heading into production this summer. As the adaptation of Julia Quinn's steamy novel series prepares to thrust another Bridgerton sibling into the spotlight, the show is shoring up its roster of romantic leads: Variety reports that Hannah Dodd is set to take over the role of Francesca Bridgerton from Ruby Stokes. Dodd has previously starred in "Harlots" and Netflix's own "Anatomy of a Scandal," and also has a role in the upcoming "Enola Holmes" sequel. As for Stokes, she's stepping aside to be the lead in Netflix's supernatural YA thriller, "Lockwood & Co."

If the name Francesca Bridgerton doesn't ring any bells, you can't really be blamed. As played by Stokes, Francesca was notably absent for much of the first season, which she spent away from home, studying pianoforte with an "Aunt Winnie." In fact, Francesca's absence was so pointed that it become a running joke among fans that only continued when the second season came around and Francesca disappeared after only three episodes. EP and showrunner Chris Van Dusen later explained that there was no story explanation — it was merely an issue of conflicting schedules and Stokes' prior commitment to her other Netflix project. Van Dusen told TVLine:

"I love Francesca, but we lost her midway through Season 2. After exhausting all other options, she, unfortunately, had to come out due to reasons beyond our control. Perhaps Season 3 will be the charm."

Third times the charm, after all. Recasting Francesca is a signal that she may actually get more than two lines a season! Per her character description,​​ Francesca remains "a bit of a mystery within her chatty, extroverted family. Despite her reserved nature, she goes along to get along when it comes to society affairs, fortified with a dry wit and pragmatism that confound the fickle ton yet seem to draw attention when she least desires it." An introvert among the Bridgetons promises a nice change of pace, certainly if we get to see how her personality clash with her much chattier, siblings.