Bridgerton Will Run At Least Eight Seasons, If Shonda Rhimes Has Her Way

"Bridgerton" will run at least eight seasons, if series creator Shonda Rhimes has her way.

And also my way, because I could watch those hot people wear ridiculous clothes and bone down to string versions of pop songs for what feels like the rest of my life. And I'd like Shonda to put that to the test. If you missed out on all of the ruckus about "Bridgerton," which involved Kim Kardashian posting multiple Instagram stories about her obsession with the show or you've simply forgotten about it because you've been stuck in a "Squid Game" time loop, it debuted on Netflix in December 2020 and it was an immediate hit. Obviously 2020 was an especially rough year, and I'd wager December was especially difficult considering how many people weren't able to celebrate the holidays with their loved ones due to COVID. So it turns out that a Shonda Rimes show set vaguely in Regency Era London with incredible costuming and a cast so hot it's dumb is just what the doctor ordered.

"Bridgerton" was almost immediately renewed for another season (which will pop up on Netflix sometime in 2022), and then Netflix just decided to tack on a third and forth season while they were at it. Recently, in an interview with Variety, Rimes pushed that "Bridgerton" timeline even further, candidly saying, "There are eight Bridgerton siblings, and as far as I'm concerned, there are eight 'Bridgerton' seasons. And maybe more."