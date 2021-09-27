Bridgerton Season 2 Clip: How About Some More Period Romance?

Netflix packed a lot into its Tudum event over the weekend, and "Bridgerton" fans weren't left wanting. The streaming platform released a clip from the highly anticipated second season of the Shondaland show, where we see the eldest Bridgerton, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), get dressed down by the witty Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

We already knew that season 2 of "Bridgerton" would focus on Anthony's travails in love now that Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) are happily wed. This clip makes it all-but-certain that Kate will be the one to become romantically entangled with Anthony, though it's clear she won't be won over by him so easily.

See for yourself how handily Kate dresses down Anthony, who appears to still hold his boorish views about what a wife should be.