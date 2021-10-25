Inventing Anna First Look: The Viral Heiress Conwoman Gets Dramatized In A Netflix Series

"Inventing Anna" dramatizes her story through the lens of a young journalist, Vivian, investigating the Insta-famous conwoman as she awaits trial. Vivan serves as a stand-in for the author of the original article, Presssler. This isn't the first time Pressler's been dramatized in an adaptation of an article — she was also the basis for the journalist framing the story of Jennifer Lopez's 2019 movie, "Hustlers." The Pressler Cinematic Universe strikes again!

Vivan is played by Anna Chlumsky, best known for her child actress days as the lead of "My Girl," Vada Sultenfuss. Chlumsky more recently played Amy Brookheimer in "Veep," and received six Emmy nominations for the role. The star-studded cast also includes Rhimes alum Katie Lowes ("Scandal") as Rachel, a follower of Delvey's; Laverne Cox ("Orange is the New Black") as Kacy Duke, a celebrity fitness trainer hired by Sorokin; Alexis Floyd ("The Bold Type") as hotel employee Neff; Arian Moayed ("Succession") as Todd, Sorokin's defense lawyer; Anna Deavere Smith ("Nurse Jackie," "For The People") as aging magazine employee Maud; Anders Holm ("Workaholics") as Vivian's husband, Jack; Jeff Perry ("Scandal") as Lou, magazine employee; Terry Kinney ("Billions") as war correspondent, Barry; and Jennifer Esposito ("Crash," "The Boys") as Talia Mallay, owner of a lavish lifestyle brand.

Here's how Netflix has described the series: