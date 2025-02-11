What Is Wrong With King George On Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story?

Since the beginning of Season 1, "Bridgerton" has had a pretty laissez-faire relationship with history. At times, it pulls pretty directly from the real Regency era, while at others it creates its own fully distinct alternate history. Because of the show's lush style and romance genre aesthetic, this balance works pretty well. However, there's one area where the series takes particular inspiration from real English history — namely, with the character of King George III.

In the main "Bridgerton" series, George (played by James Fleet) is much more of a background character due in large part to the mysterious illness that keeps him in bed and off-camera for the majority of the time. Since Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) is only a supporting character on the show, we only get snippets here and there of their tragic love story. What's clear is that George is severely unwell, leaving his wife to rule almost entirely in his stead.

The prequel miniseries "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" put Charlotte (now played by India Amarteifio) and George (Corey Mylchreest) in the spotlight, revealing many more details about both their relationship and George's mental health struggles. To be clear, there isn't anything "wrong" with George here. He seems to have one or a couple of mental health conditions, which viewers have suggested could be a variation of bipolar disorder. In "Queen Charlotte," his condition is arguably made far worse by the barbaric medical practices administered to "cure" him. When he's much older in "Bridgerton," George's symptoms are more likely reflective of dementia. But how accurate are these portrayals to the real King George?