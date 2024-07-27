Stephen King's Favorite TV Project Inspired An Acclaimed Netflix Horror Series

There have been many Stephen King movies on the big screen, but if you ask the master of horror himself, he thinks TV is a better medium for his work — specifically the TV miniseries. "I think my novels are much better suited for miniseries presentations," he says in the book "Hollywood's Stephen King." There have been a handful of King miniseries over the years — before "It" became two blockbuster movies, it was a beloved (and scary) miniseries starring Tim Curry. There was also "The Tommyknockers," "The Langoliers," and of course, Tobe Hooper's "Salem's Lot." These miniseries are all adaptations of King's pre-existing work, but in 1999, King tried something different: an original miniseries he wrote from scratch.

In 1997, King finally got a chance to adapt "The Shining" his way. The author spent decades complaining about Stanley Kubrick's acclaimed adaptation of his haunted hotel novel, and then ABC came along to help King realize his dream of a "Shining" adaptation that stuck to the book. King penned the script for a new "Shining" miniseries that clocked in at 273 minutes across three episodes. Directed by Mick Garris, this take on "The Shining" is very literal, and it's also nowhere near as good as Kubrick's movie (sorry, Mr. King). No matter: it ended up being a big hit for ABC. And King was now hooked on the miniseries idea. "It's been fun, the minseries thing, to learn how to write that way," King is quoted as saying in the book "Creepshows: The Illustrated Stephen King Movie Guide," adding: "I'd like to take the skills I've learned and put them to work not as an adapter of my own work, but working directly in this form, making it all up for the first time."

ABC was thrilled at the prospect of more Stephen King, so they gave the author the greenlight to pen his own original miniseries. The result was "Storm of the Century."