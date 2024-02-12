This Is The True Story Behind Netflix's Griselda Series

Almost everyone knows the name of Tony Montana, the fictional drug lord immortalized by Al Pacino in the 1983 movie "Scarface," yet few know the name of Miami's real-life most notorious king, er, queenpin, Griselda Blanco Restrepo. In the late 1970s, Blanco seized control of Miami's drug trade through incredible violence, waging war on any who opposed her. This led to the "Cocaine Cowboy" wars, in which Blanco's enforcers would kill their opponents in broad daylight, sometimes in motorcycle drive-by shootings. Blanco's life story is both fascinating and terrible, full of sex, drugs, and murder, and is totally ripe for a fictionalized interpretation.

Sofia Vergara stars as Blanco in "Griselda," a six-part limited series on Netflix that tells the story of the infamous self-made billionaire, drug pusher, and multiple murderer, although the real story is even more brutal and impossible to believe than the miniseries depicts. "Griselda" was made by "Narcos" creators Eric Newman and Andrés Baiz and it's as salacious as one might expect, but in some instances, the truth really is even wilder than fiction. Let's take a look at the story behind the real Griselda Blanco, who rose from nothing on the streets of Colombia by being absolutely ruthless.