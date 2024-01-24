Netflix's Griselda Is Already In Trouble And It Hasn't Even Premiered Yet

You didn't think Netflix controversies were limited to unexpected Oscar contenders with disputed real-world allegations or, say, a horrendously misguided attempt at a "Squid Game"-based reality show spinoff, did you? It's anyone's guess whether the streamer is purposefully courting headline-grabbing projects or has simply found itself on an unfortunate sleazy streak through no fault of its own. (I know which direction I'm leaning, at least.) Either way, buckle up because the ride's not over just yet.

It's always a tricky thing to dramatize historical events and actual people for mass entertainment — particularly when they involve the criminal world. Netflix's next buzzy title, the upcoming Sofia Vergara-starring series "Griselda" that tells the story of Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco and her rise to power, has all the hallmarks of becoming the next big hit: an A-list name attached in the lead role, a practically made-for-TV backstory that needs to be seen to be believed, and all the sex appeal and violence audiences could ever want. So perhaps the only thing that could derail this runaway train — or, ironically enough, give this an extra boost in the eyes of the public — would be the drug lord's family at the center of this story doing something as dramatic as suing Netflix and Vergara in an attempt to block the show from airing at all.

There are several fascinating angles to this latest instance of Netflix coming under fire and, luckily, we're breaking it all down for you like the shameless rubberneckers we are.