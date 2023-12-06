Netflix's Controversial Squid Game: The Challenge Is Getting A Second Season
You've probably heard the saying that if a thing is worth doing, it's worth doing well. It's safe to say that Netflix might have a slightly different interpretation of that quote, if today's news is anything to go by. In an announcement that simultaneously feels both inevitable and in awfully poor taste, the streaming service officially doubled down on an already-questionable idea by greenlighting a second season of the controversial reality series "Squid Game: The Challenge."
The show, based on the hit South Korean series "Squid Game" that quickly became the most popular series Netflix has ever produced, takes the dystopian challenges faced by the characters in the original show and put 456 actual people in a living nightmare of their own — all for the chance at winning a $4.56 million grand prize. If that comes across as one of the most shameless, exploitative, and completely inappropriate ways to leverage the success of a staunchly anti-capitalist series, well, you wouldn't be alone. In fact, /Film's review by Danielle Ryan made the exact same case. Nevertheless, money obviously talks louder than anything else, including silly things like decency and good taste.
With the season 1 finale set to premiere later tonight, Netflix went ahead and ordered a second season of the reality show. Open recruitment for a fresh batch of
potential victims and lawsuits-in-the-making eager contestants is now ongoing over at at SquidGameCasting.com. Netflix VP of Nonfiction Series released the following statement about the news:
"There was no red light in our decision to greenlight season two of 'Squid Game: The Challenge,' the most ambitious unscripted show we've premiered at Netflix. We're so excited to continue the franchise of 'Squid Game' with our team in Korea, and producers at Studio Lambert and The Garden for this epic competition series."
Squid Game: The Challenge is back for another round
Look, I'm no business savant or legal expert, but something tells me that it's probably never a good idea to rush headlong into another potential minefield when the smoke has yet to clear on the many, many controversies surrounding the streaming service's first attempt at bringing "Squid Game: The Challenge" to the arena of streaming. We only just recently rounded up all sorts of issues that plagued season 1, from allegations that the actual games were rigged in favor of certain contestants over others to horrendously unsafe conditions that resulted in bodily harm and emotional trauma to several unwitting contestants. Last we heard, a lawsuit filed by a number of victims still wasn't out of the picture.
So, naturally, Netflix saw no obstacles in returning for season 2 after vehemently denying (most of) the allegations thrown its way. As a famously doomed fictional character once stated seconds before their death, "It's just good business."
Oh, and that's not all. The streaming service has also launched "Squid Games: The Trials" as a live fan experience in Los Angeles. Starting today, December 5, 2023, Netflix has explained that, "Guests will be transported into the iconic 'Squid Game' universe by participating in six fun, immersive and competitive engagements, as seen in and inspired by the original series. There will also be a Night Market with themed food and beverages." Additionally, there's also a video game in development set in the "Squid Game" universe "where players will be able to compete with friends in games they'll recognize from the series." Sounds like a studio that's definitely learned their lessons to me. 10/10, no notes.
Viewers can watch the season 1 finale of "Squid Game: The Challenge" tonight at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Netflix.