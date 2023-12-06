Netflix's Controversial Squid Game: The Challenge Is Getting A Second Season

You've probably heard the saying that if a thing is worth doing, it's worth doing well. It's safe to say that Netflix might have a slightly different interpretation of that quote, if today's news is anything to go by. In an announcement that simultaneously feels both inevitable and in awfully poor taste, the streaming service officially doubled down on an already-questionable idea by greenlighting a second season of the controversial reality series "Squid Game: The Challenge."

The show, based on the hit South Korean series "Squid Game" that quickly became the most popular series Netflix has ever produced, takes the dystopian challenges faced by the characters in the original show and put 456 actual people in a living nightmare of their own — all for the chance at winning a $4.56 million grand prize. If that comes across as one of the most shameless, exploitative, and completely inappropriate ways to leverage the success of a staunchly anti-capitalist series, well, you wouldn't be alone. In fact, /Film's review by Danielle Ryan made the exact same case. Nevertheless, money obviously talks louder than anything else, including silly things like decency and good taste.

With the season 1 finale set to premiere later tonight, Netflix went ahead and ordered a second season of the reality show. Open recruitment for a fresh batch of potential victims and lawsuits-in-the-making eager contestants is now ongoing over at at SquidGameCasting.com. Netflix VP of Nonfiction Series released the following statement about the news: