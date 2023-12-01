Was Squid Game: The Challenge Rigged? Inside The Controversy Of The Netflix Reality Show

Somehow, the year's most controversial reality series managed to find itself in even more hot water.

By now, not a single soul on Earth with access to the internet could've missed the hoopla surrounding "Squid Game," the South Korean Netflix sensation that took the world by storm in 2021. Of course, the show's breakout success was due in large part to its unapologetically anti-capitalist messages and its central dilemma about wealth inequality — potent themes represented by the eponymous game that pit 456 players against one another in a fight to the death. So, naturally, many raised an eyebrow or two when it was announced that Netflix would be subjecting actual people to a scaled-down version of that very same game for a grand prize of $4.56 million, courtesy of a new reality series titled "Squid Game: The Challenge." Upon its premiere last month, the overall reception went more or less as expected based on the Rotten Tomatoes percentage (be sure to check out /Film's review by Danielle Ryan here), but since then, things have gone from bad to worse.

As if reports of "inhumane" treatment and appallingly lax safety precautions weren't bad enough, the embattled production also opened itself up to yet another spicy controversy. Rolling Stone reported earlier this year that a number of participants alleged that the reality series was actually rigged by Netflix producers from the start — allegations that Netflix denies. It goes without saying that reality shows have a long history of decision-makers placing a thumb on the scale. But "Squid Game: The Challenge" allegedly took things beyond the nudges a typical reality show might make to shape its narrative. Now that the series is streaming, let's look back on the controversy.