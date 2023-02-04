'Inhumane' Conditions On The Squid Game Reality Show Prove It Was, In Fact, A Terrible Idea

In news that can be filed under "disappointing but not surprising," Variety is reporting that filming for Netflix's "Squid Game" reality show has taken a dark turn. The outlet spoke to several contestants whose names were kept anonymous about their experiences filming the show's first challenge in late January. While "Squid Game: The Challenge" isn't a real-life bloodbath like its fictional counterpart, accounts shared from the set paint a picture of a nonetheless dangerous production.

The challenge in question was filmed on January 23, 2023 in Bedford, England, amidst a cold snap that left temperatures hovering around 32 F. In an attempt to mimic the massive thriller hit "Squid Game," the production reportedly asked contestants to play a game of "Red Light, Green Light," the kids' party game that requires freezing in place before dashing towards a finish line. Only this time, hundreds of people in tracksuits gathered in a freezing airplane hanger where they were allegedly told to hold some poses for 15 to over 25 minutes at a time in a two-hour shoot that Rolling Stone's sources say wore on for nine hours.

Similar to the fictional series — which is, it should be said, a satire in which the games in question are sadistic, unimaginable, and rigged — 456 unpaid contestants reportedly competed for a grand prize of $4.56 million, with "Red Light, Green Light" as the first of several planned challenges. 228 contestants lost the first challenge, but more importantly, multiple participants required medical attention. One contestant told Variety she saw a woman buckle and fall and heard her head hit the ground, an event that was followed by a voice on a microphone warning contestants "to hold our positions because the game is not paused." The player says that "after that, people were dropping like flies."