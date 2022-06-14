Real-Life Squid Game With Record-Setting Cash Prize Coming To Netflix

Get your Dalgona licking tongues ready. As we all impatiently wait for the second season of "Squid Game," the most popular Netflix original series of all time, the streaming giant has a bigger and more dystopian approach to hold us over by introducing a real-life "Squid Game" reality TV series. Well, as real as they can get without actually killing people for sport on TV like some twisted version of "The Hunger Games." The survival horror series now has its very own spin-off, titled "Squid Game: The Challenge" which sees 456 players compete in real-life games similar to the ones seen on the show, with a record-setting grand prize of $4.56 million. This marks not only the largest lump sum cash prize in reality television history but also the largest cast of players.

The show is said to include some "surprising new additions," requiring players to develop strategies and alliances to keep them in the game. "'Squid Game' took the world by storm with Director Hwang's captivating story and iconic imagery," said Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series in an official press release. "We're grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment." Ah, yes, because the best kind of a social experiment is showcasing hundreds of people desperately looking for a way out of the financial hellscape that is the broken-beyond-repair American economy for the entertainment of the masses.