The Correct Order To Watch Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone Franchise
"Yellowstone" is one of the biggest TV shows on the planet, one that dads everywhere gravitate to like moths to a fire. This old-fashioned generational western is full of compelling drama, in-fighting, and beautiful vistas of Montana that have captivated millions of viewers from all corners of the planet. Ever since it debuted in 2018, the world of "Yellowstone" has continued to grow, even to the point where it has lost its initial big name star, Kevin Costner, and replaced him with a seriously impressive roster of celebrities eager to do a modern western — everyone from Harrison Ford to Michelle Pfeiffer are now in the "Yellowstone" universe.
Indeed, with each new spin-off (including the recently announced "The Madison"), the "Yellowstone" project becomes a more daunting watch. While we wait for the final episodes of the main show to arrive, it's as good a time as any to look back at the franchise. Whether you're looking to rewatch the show in time for the final season, or you want to see what all the fuss is about, here is the best way to experience all the drama and the thrills of "Yellowstone."
The Yellowstone series in release order
The easiest way to experience Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" is, of course, in the order it was released:
- Yellowstone (2018)
- 1883 (2021)
- 1923 (2022)
After that, you'd watch the announced spin-offs "1944," "The Madison," and "6666" as they get released in the future. "The Madison" in particular should be left for after "Yellowstone" ends, as it is explicitly a sequel series to that show that's been rumored to feature at least one returning character. Though each series is completely independent of the other given they are set many, many decades apart, there are still plenty of connections. Because the spin-offs were not part of the original plan when "Yellowstone" first premiered, watching in order of release means you will discover the larger world of the Yellowstone Ranch and the long history of the Dutton family and the drama therein in the same order in which it was conceived. You can see the seeds planted in real time.
And you should not skip on the spin-offs, as we even declared "1883" to have one of the three best seasons in the whole "Yellowstone" franchise.
Chronological order is the correct way to watch Yellowstone
Another way, and we would argue, the correct way, to experience "Yellowstone" is by watching it in chronological order of when the shows are set:
- "1883" (2021)
- "1923" (2022)
- "1944" (once it's released)
- "Yellowstone" (2018)
- "The Madison" (after the end of "Yellowstone")
- "6666" (once it's released)
There are two big reasons why you should start with "1883" rather than "Yellowstone." For one, it being set so far in the past means you can get a deeper understanding of the history of the West and the conflicts that led to the Dutton family's present. Even if the first couple of "Yellowstone" seasons were made before the prequels and therefore may have some inconsistencies or simply ignore what would come in later, there's still the fact that you come to learn about the family's long history. By the time you get to "Yellowstone," each action has the weight of over a century's worth of history.
But perhaps more importantly, "Yellowstone" is still not over by the time of this writing. If you haven't already watched the show, then why start now and force yourself to wait longer? You can start with the prequels and work your way to the flagship show. By the time you're caught up, the wait for part 2 will be significantly shorter. The second half of the final season of "Yellowstone" is set to premiere on November 10, 2024.