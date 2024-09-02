The Correct Order To Watch Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone Franchise

"Yellowstone" is one of the biggest TV shows on the planet, one that dads everywhere gravitate to like moths to a fire. This old-fashioned generational western is full of compelling drama, in-fighting, and beautiful vistas of Montana that have captivated millions of viewers from all corners of the planet. Ever since it debuted in 2018, the world of "Yellowstone" has continued to grow, even to the point where it has lost its initial big name star, Kevin Costner, and replaced him with a seriously impressive roster of celebrities eager to do a modern western — everyone from Harrison Ford to Michelle Pfeiffer are now in the "Yellowstone" universe.

Indeed, with each new spin-off (including the recently announced "The Madison"), the "Yellowstone" project becomes a more daunting watch. While we wait for the final episodes of the main show to arrive, it's as good a time as any to look back at the franchise. Whether you're looking to rewatch the show in time for the final season, or you want to see what all the fuss is about, here is the best way to experience all the drama and the thrills of "Yellowstone."