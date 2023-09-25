The Mike Flanagan Netflix Horror Shows, Ranked

Gather around, children, and I shall tell you all about the horrors of generational trauma! Mike Flanagan ("Doctor Sleep" and so much more) has created his own little Netflix universe with a series of horror shows that share several cast members as well as several themes, specifically the idea of familial trauma being passed down through the ages and being intertwined with the supernatural.

Flanagan's latest (and by all accounts, final) Netflix series is "The Fall of the House of Usher," a spookshow heavily inspired by the works of the Godfather of Goth himself, Edgar Allan Poe. Like most of Flanagan's Netflix horrors, family tragedy plays a big part in the storytelling, which begs the question: How does "Usher" stack up when compared to what's come before? That's where this list comes in handy, as I've set out to rank Flanagan's five Netflix shows from worst to best.

To be clear, almost all of these shows (with the exception of one; we'll get to that in a moment) are worth your time. Flanagan has a distinct style of storytelling that's easy to latch onto, and at this point, you're either on board with his recurring themes or you're not. Me? I'm in the tank for Flanagan's work, so I'm always up for talking about the horrific worlds the filmmaker has created.